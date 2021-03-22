by Hannah Joy on  March 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM Coronavirus News
Covid-19 in India: 44K New Cases Recorded, Highest Since November
Covid-19 cases have been increasing drastically in India. About 43,846 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest so far since November 2020, taking the total tally to 1,15,99,130.

A single-day spike of 44,489 new infections were recorded on November 26. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the eleventh consecutive day.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases.


The Central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with the states and union territory over the rising cases in the country.

With the death of 197 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,755 in India. The active caseload in the country has mounted to 3,09,087.

With the discharge of 22,956 patients in a day, a total of 1,11,30,288 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 11,33,602 tests were done on Friday.

So far, 4.46 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

More than 16.12 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Saturday.



Source: IANS

