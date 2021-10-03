by Colleen Fleiss on  March 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: 17K New Cases, 133 Deaths
In India, 17,921 new coronavirus cases and 133 fatalities, taking the total tally to 1,12,62,707 have been reported.

The total number of deaths in the country has reached 1,58,063, as per the ministry data.

The recovery rate stands at 96.96 against 97.98 per cent recorded on Saturday, last week.


The drop in recovery rate and the increase in new and corresponding active cases have been attributed to various factors, including continued spike in infections in Maharashtra and the sudden spurt in Punjab.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported are from these states.

The Ministry also informed that 7,63,081 samples were tested on Tuesday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 22,34,79,877.

Till date, 2,43,67, 906 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country since the mass drive began on January 16.

The third phase of vaccination began on March 1 covering 27 crore of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 in India: 14k New Cases, Recoveries Cross 1.02 Cr
In India in the last 24 hours, 14,545 new coronavirus infections have been reported, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,25,428, the health officials said.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Streak of Low Daily New Cases
India continues its streak of low COVID-19 cases, with overall tally mounting to 1,04,95,147, officials said on Wednesday.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: 18,444 New Cases Reported
In India in the last 24 hours, 18,444 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. A total of 1,04,50,284 people have been affected with the virus so far.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Almost 22K New COVID Cases Take Tally to 1.02 Cr
India's overall COVID-19 tally stood at 1,02,66,674 on Thursday, reveal sources.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake