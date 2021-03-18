COVID-19 in India: 400 Infected With UK-,SA-,Brazil-Covid-19 Mutant

400 patients have been affected with UK, South Africa and Brazil mutant variants of the coronavirus, said the Health Ministry.



"The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the Covid virus in the country as on date is 400," the Ministry said in a statement.

‘India had recorded 242 cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil mutant variants. The cases increased by 158 in merely two weeks. ’





On Thursday, the country recorded 35,871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.



A genomic consortium of ten regional laboratories with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the apex laboratory has been established to perform genomic sequencing of the samples from positive travellers and 5 per cent of the positive test samples from the community.