by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: 400 Infected With UK-,SA-,Brazil-Covid-19 Mutant
400 patients have been affected with UK, South Africa and Brazil mutant variants of the coronavirus, said the Health Ministry.

"The total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the Covid virus in the country as on date is 400," the Ministry said in a statement.

A genomic consortium of ten regional laboratories with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the apex laboratory has been established to perform genomic sequencing of the samples from positive travellers and 5 per cent of the positive test samples from the community.


The news has come in the backdrop of Maharashtra reporting an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. It accounts for over 63 per cent of the daily cases.

On Thursday, the country recorded 35,871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

Source: IANS

