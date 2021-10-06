COVID-19 Spread Influenced by Temperature

COVID-19 spread control measures to restrict mobility such as lockdowns are used throughout the world for this deadly pandemic but other contributing factors need to be understood for effective prevention.



New research by Imperial College London published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences incorporating environmental data into epidemiological models of COVID-19 transmission show warmer temperatures lessen COVID-19 spread but control measures still needed.

This study proves that lower temperature and higher population density are associated with higher SARS-CoV-2 transmission but warmer regions have higher population densities so the most important drivers of COVID-19 spread are public policy and individual behaviour.







Seasonal variation seen in flu viruses and other coronaviruses are affected by environmental factors as high temperatures and low humidity reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets, preventing the spread of flu but still there is uncertainty in forecasting the SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

First author of the study Dr Tom Smith, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: "Our results show that temperature changes have a much smaller effect on transmission than policy interventions, so while people remain unvaccinated, governments mustn't drop policies like lockdowns and social distancing just because a seasonal change means the weather is warming up".