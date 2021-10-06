‘Eating soft foods alter the brain's control of chewing’

"Our findings suggest that the anterior CMA strongly influences the regulation of chewing, and is affected by sensory inputs during development. As such, reduced chewing function during growth should be corrected as soon as possible to avoid any potential adverse effects on jaw muscle development and chewing ability," says Ono.The results of this study suggest that the brain's control of chewing may be influenced by simply increasing chewing difficulty.chewing is important for obtaining nutrients so this study will be vital for monitoring and improving chewing ability in young children with chewing difficulties, as well as in adults after trauma or disease.Source: Medindia