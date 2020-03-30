COVID-19 Pandemic: UN Official Warns of Novel Coronavirus Spread in Gaza Strip

"It is unreasonable to think that a place like Gaza can be isolated from the world, which puts everyone, including the people, under the responsibility of stopping the spread of the virus," he said, adding that "the worst scenario is the spread of the virus under a total closure."Schmale called for lifting the blockade that has been imposed on Gaza since 2007 and stressed the importance of providing respiratory equipment and preventative medical equipment to Gaza.The total number of Palestinians infected with the coronavirus has reached 108, including nine in the Gaza Strip.UNRWA provides basic services, including health, education, sanitation and food supplies to more than one million Palestinian refugees living in the Gaza Strip, a home for two million Palestinians.Source: IANS