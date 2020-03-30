by Iswarya on  March 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM Tropical Disease News
Govt Eases Rules on Supply of Hygiene Products and Newspapers
New guidelines were given by Home Ministry to relax interstate movement of grocery items like hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, and body wash shampoo, and supply of newspaper during lockdown to contain coronanvirus pandemic.

Surface cleaners, detergents, tissue papers, toothpaste or oral care, sanitary pads and diapers, battery cells and chargers have also been in the list of grocery items for their inter-state transportation during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Ministry sources said the relaxation is for interstate movement of goods and not for e-commerce and non-essential goods.


As per the first addendum in the guideline, transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential goods have been allowed.

Source: IANS

