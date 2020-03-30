Govt Eases Rules on Supply of Hygiene Products and Newspapers

New guidelines were given by Home Ministry to relax interstate movement of grocery items like hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, and body wash shampoo, and supply of newspaper during lockdown to contain coronanvirus pandemic.



Surface cleaners, detergents, tissue papers, toothpaste or oral care, sanitary pads and diapers, battery cells and chargers have also been in the list of grocery items for their inter-state transportation during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

‘Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a letter to all Chief Secretaries of states, requested them to lay down additional categories of essential goods and services exempted under the Disaster Management Act 2005. ’





Source: IANS As per the first addendum in the guideline, transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential goods have been allowed.Source: IANS

Ministry sources said the relaxation is for interstate movement of goods and not for e-commerce and non-essential goods.