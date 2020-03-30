Govt Eases Rules on Supply of Hygiene Products and Newspapers

Ministry sources said the relaxation is for interstate movement of goods and not for e-commerce and non-essential goods.
‘Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a letter to all Chief Secretaries of states, requested them to lay down additional categories of essential goods and services exempted under the Disaster Management Act 2005.
’
As per the first addendum in the guideline, transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential goods have been allowed.
Source: IANS