New COVID-19 Cases Soar Above 7,195 in New York: Governor
Coronavirus disease is traveling fast across the world. The deadly coronavirus kills millions of lives in the US.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said 7,195 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, bringing the total of New York cases to 59,513.

New York is now the heart of the US coronavirus outbreak, home to just under half the total cases across the country. As of Sunday, 965 death were linked to the virus across the state, the BBC reported.


Nursing homes make up one quarter of these deaths, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that 76,019 health workers have volunteered to help with the crisis as New York hospitals are pushed beyond capacity.

Naval hospital ship USNS Comfort is set to dock in New York on Monday, to assist with the state's overflow, providing 1,000 beds and federal officials to treat non-coronavirus patients.

The death count will continue to rise, but the "doubling rate is slowing", Cuomo said. "And that is good news."

Source: IANS

