March 29, 2020
COVID-19 in Turkey: Coronavirus Positive Cases Climb to 7,402, With 108 Deaths
In Turkey, in the past 24 hours, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 7,402 in Turkey, the minister tweeted on Saturday night, Xinhua news reported.

A total of 7,641 tests were performed on Saturday and 1,704 were diagnosed, he added.


Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

Transmission of coronavirus
Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. In the case of the deadly SARS, MERS, and the 2019-nCoV, transmission occurs through close contact with infected individuals especially when they have a runny nose, sneeze or cough.

Urine, respiratory droplets, sweat, or stool from infected individuals contain the infectious viral particles. Secretions contaminate the environment and those in contact with the secretions. It is important to practice good hygiene (wash hands, avoid unprotected contact with animals).

Source: IANS

