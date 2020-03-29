COVID-19 in Turkey: Coronavirus Positive Cases Climb to 7,402, With 108 Deaths

In Turkey, in the past 24 hours, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



The total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 7,402 in Turkey, the minister tweeted on Saturday night, Xinhua news reported.

‘Coronavirus prevention: Cover your nose and mouth at all times when coughing or sneezing. Avoid unprotected contact with live animals.’





Transmission of coronavirus

Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. In the case of the deadly SARS, MERS, and the 2019-nCoV, transmission occurs through close contact with infected individuals especially when they have a runny nose, sneeze or cough.



Urine, respiratory droplets, sweat, or stool from infected individuals contain the infectious viral particles. Secretions contaminate the environment and those in contact with the secretions. It is important to practice good hygiene (wash hands, avoid unprotected contact with animals).



Source: IANS Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. In the case of the deadly SARS, MERS, and the 2019-nCoV, transmission occurs through close contact with infected individuals especially when they have a runny nose, sneeze or cough.Urine, respiratory droplets, sweat, or stool from infected individuals contain the infectious viral particles. Secretions contaminate the environment and those in contact with the secretions. It is important to practice good hygiene (wash hands, avoid unprotected contact with animals).Source: IANS

A total of 7,641 tests were performed on Saturday and 1,704 were diagnosed, he added.