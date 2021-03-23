by Colleen Fleiss on  March 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Punjab: 81% Samples Have UK Coronavirus Variant
In Punjab, 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing have tested positive for the new UK COVID variant, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 since this mutant has been found to be infecting young people more.

Expressing concern over the emerging situation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up the vaccination for a bigger section of the populace.


The process needs to be expedited, he said, pointing to the fact that experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant -- B.1.1.7.

It was essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission, he added.

Amarinder Singh also urged the people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state government, which has already announced fresh restrictions, would be forced to impose more curbs if the people do not follow the Covid appropriate behaviour, he warned.

The appeal from the Chief Minister came after the state's Covid expert committee head K.K. Talwar apprised him of the developments on the new variant in the state, which has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases during the last few weeks.

The state Health Department had sent 478 positive samples to the NIB, the IGIB and the NCDC for genome sequencing, of which results of 90 samples were received and those showed only two samples for N440K variant.

Subsequently, a team from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the government of India visited the state to review the increase in positivity.

The team was informed about the pending results of genome sequencing. Thereafter, 401 more samples, collected between January 1 and March 10 were sent to the NCDC for genome sequencing. The result of these samples was worrying as it showed presence of B.1.1.7 variant in 326 Covid samples, said Talwar.

The Chief Minister said he had been informed by Talwar that though this UK variant B.1.1.7 is more infectious yet not more virulent. Further, the Oxford (Covishield) vaccine is equally effective against this new UK variant.

The UK authorities have suggested it is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus.

Source: IANS

