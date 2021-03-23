Mental Illness Increases Death Risk After Heart Attack

For schizophrenics, the risk of death 30 days after a heart attack was two times higher than those without a psychiatric diagnosis. For patients with bipolar disorder or major depression death risk increased by 30-50%.Those with severe mental illness were also less likely to receive revascularisation (an operation to restore blood flow), and no evidence of any improvement across the 24 year period was found.Researchers believe the findings may indicate bias in care, social exclusion, poor general health, and possible differences in longer-term treatment. They also point out the chronic health inequalities faced by people with serious mental illness and are calling for disparities to be urgently addressed.Dr Caroline Jackson, lead researcher, said,she adds.The researchers recommend that people with mental health conditions should continue to seek advice from their medical team regarding any concerns about their health.Frances Simpson, not involved in this study, said,Source: Medindia