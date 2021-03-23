by Anjanee Sharma on  March 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mental Illness Increases Death Risk After Heart Attack
According to a new study, people with severe mental illness have increased death rates after a heart attack than those without.

Researchers analyzed anonymous data of over 235,000 people admitted in hospitals for a heart attack in Scotland between 1991 and 2014. They compared the risks of death, and future heart attack and stroke in patients with major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, with patients without mental illness history.

Findings revealed that people with one of these three conditions had higher chances to die (within 30 days, one year, and five years) and also to have another heart attack or stroke than those without mental illness.


For schizophrenics, the risk of death 30 days after a heart attack was two times higher than those without a psychiatric diagnosis. For patients with bipolar disorder or major depression death risk increased by 30-50%.

Those with severe mental illness were also less likely to receive revascularisation (an operation to restore blood flow), and no evidence of any improvement across the 24 year period was found.

Researchers believe the findings may indicate bias in care, social exclusion, poor general health, and possible differences in longer-term treatment. They also point out the chronic health inequalities faced by people with serious mental illness and are calling for disparities to be urgently addressed.

Dr Caroline Jackson, lead researcher, said, "This study highlights marked and persistent mental health inequalities in heart attack outcomes in Scotland. The underlying reason is likely to be multifactorial and complex and remains poorly understood."

"We need to know how comorbidities and lifestyle factors contribute to these disparities. We also need detailed investigation of the entire patient journey, from heart attack onset to rehabilitation among people with severe mental illness, to identify any areas of weakness in clinical care," she adds.

The researchers recommend that people with mental health conditions should continue to seek advice from their medical team regarding any concerns about their health.

Frances Simpson, not involved in this study, said, "Parity of esteem between physical and mental health is imperative if we are to reduce premature deaths. We need to raise awareness amongst physical health professionals of symptoms that can be masked by the side effects of psychiatric medication, and accept that people with mental illness may need more time and support to accept medical procedures."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
READ MORE
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain, and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsDeath FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle Risks