Union Cabinet Says People Above 45 Years To Be Vaccinated From April 1

People above 45 years of age to be vaccinated against coronavirus from April 1, said the Union Cabinet. So far, 4.84 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for healthcare workers on January 16 and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions. 'Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this. ' Source: IANS