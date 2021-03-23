by Colleen Fleiss on  March 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM Coronavirus News
Union Cabinet Says People Above 45 Years To Be Vaccinated From April 1
People above 45 years of age to be vaccinated against coronavirus from April 1, said the Union Cabinet.

So far, 4.84 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for healthcare workers on January 16 and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.


Source: IANS

