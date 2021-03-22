Obesity Raises the ICU Stay Amidst COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with obesity are said to have a significantly higher rate of ICU admissions and a longer duration of ICU stay compared to people with a normal body mass index (BMI), as per a study presented virtually at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.



"The association between obesity and a more severe clinical course of COVID-19 highlights the vulnerability of this population during the current pandemic and the need for public health efforts to prevent and treat obesity, in the current pandemic and beyond," says lead researcher Yu Mi Kang, M.D., PhD, of Yale, New Haven Health in New Haven, Conn.

‘Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with obesity are said to have a significantly higher rate of ICU admissions and a longer duration of ICU stay compared to people with a normal body mass index (BMI). Severe obesity, or a BMI of 40 or higher, were twice as likely to need ICU care compared with patients with a normal BMI. However, the risk of death in people with obesity and COVID-19 was not found in the study when compared to those with normal BMI. ’

Obesity and COVID-19



The data from 3,268 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at five hospitals within the Yale, New Haven Health System between March and November 2020 were analysed by the researchers.



It was found that 43% had obesity, 15.8% died, and 24.2% required ICU-level care among hospitalized patients. The ICU care was needed more in 26% of patients with obesity especially among those who had higher body-mass index (BMI) measurements when compared to overall patients who did not have obesity.



Individuals with severe obesity, or a BMI of 40 or higher, were twice as likely to need ICU care compared with patients with a normal BMI. However, the risk of death in people with obesity and COVID-19 was not found in the study when compared to those with normal BMI.



"Our work underscores the impact of obesity on the course of COVID-19 and emphasizes the need to ensure that obesity is given appropriate consideration for risk stratification, vaccination protocols and in-hospital COVID-19 management," says Kang.



Source: Medindia The data from 3,268 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at five hospitals within the Yale, New Haven Health System between March and November 2020 were analysed by the researchers.It was found thatIndividuals with severe obesity, or a BMI of 40 or higher, were twice as likely to need ICU care compared with patients with a normal BMI. However, thesays Kang.Source: Medindia

and it is estimated that more than 40% of Americans live with obesity. The study team then tried to determine and describe the impact of obesity on the clinical course of COVID-19, compared with individuals who do not have obesity.