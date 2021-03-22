Obesity Raises the ICU Stay Amidst COVID-19 Patients

and it is estimated that more than 40% of Americans live with obesity. The study team then tried to determine and describe the impact of obesity on the clinical course of COVID-19, compared with individuals who do not have obesity.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with obesity are said to have a significantly higher rate of ICU admissions and a longer duration of ICU stay compared to people with a normal body mass index (BMI). Severe obesity, or a BMI of 40 or higher, were twice as likely to need ICU care compared with patients with a normal BMI. However, the risk of death in people with obesity and COVID-19 was not found in the study when compared to those with normal BMI.
Obesity and COVID-19
The data from 3,268 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at five hospitals within the Yale, New Haven Health System between March and November 2020 were analysed by the researchers.
It was found that 43% had obesity, 15.8% died, and 24.2% required ICU-level care among hospitalized patients. The ICU care was needed more in 26% of patients with obesity especially among those who had higher body-mass index (BMI) measurements when compared to overall patients who did not have obesity.
"Our work underscores the impact of obesity on the course of COVID-19 and emphasizes the need to ensure that obesity is given appropriate consideration for risk stratification, vaccination protocols and in-hospital COVID-19 management,"
says Kang.
Source: Medindia