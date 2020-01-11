COVID-19 in Kerala: 7,983 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Tops 91K

In Kerala, a total of 7,983 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the southern state beyond 91,000, officials said.



In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples were tested. A statement by Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said 7,330 people also recovered on Saturday.

‘Currently, there are 686 COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala.’





Earlier on Saturday, seven district collectors decided to extend the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings until November 15.



On October 3, the state government had decided to impose prohibitory orders till October 31 in 14 districts, apart from preventing the assembly of more than five persons at a place.



Across the state 2,91,440 people were under observation at various places, which includes 22,381 people at hospitals.

"The number of active cases stands at 91,190, while those who have been cured so far at 3,40,324. Besides, 27 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 1,484," said the statement.