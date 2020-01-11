by Colleen Fleiss on  November 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Kerala: 7,983 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Tops 91K
In Kerala, a total of 7,983 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the southern state beyond 91,000, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples were tested. A statement by Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said 7,330 people also recovered on Saturday.

"The number of active cases stands at 91,190, while those who have been cured so far at 3,40,324. Besides, 27 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 1,484," said the statement.


Across the state 2,91,440 people were under observation at various places, which includes 22,381 people at hospitals.

Earlier on Saturday, seven district collectors decided to extend the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings until November 15.

On October 3, the state government had decided to impose prohibitory orders till October 31 in 14 districts, apart from preventing the assembly of more than five persons at a place.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 46 Million
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activity Slow as Cases Rise Again: GlobalData
COVID-19 clinical trial activity resume at a much slower rate than originally anticipated as the novel coronavirus cases rise again, says GlobalData.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in US: Record High Single-Day Total As Cases Surpass 9 Million
The United States has recorded over 90,000 coronavirus cases, the record high single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in the country.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake