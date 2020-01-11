by Colleen Fleiss on  November 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 46 Million
Globally, the COVID-19 cases have been nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,960,780 and 1,193,859, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,137,119, while the country's death toll soared to 121,641.


The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,535,605), Russia (1,606,267), France (1,412,709), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,157,179), Colombia (1,053,122), the UK (1,014,793), Mexico (918,811), Peru (900,180), South Africa (725,452), Italy (679,430), Iran (612,772), Germany (531,790), Chile (510,256), and Iraq (472,630), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 159,884.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,289), the UK (46,645), Italy (38,618), France (36,826), Spain (35,878), Iran (34,864), Peru (34,411), Colombia (31,421), Argentina (31,002), Russia (27,787), South Africa (19,276), Chile (14,207), Indonesia (13,869), Ecuador (12,670), Belgium (11,452), Iraq (10,910), Germany (10,483), Turkey (10,252) and Canada (10,187).

Source: IANS

