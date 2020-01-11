COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 46 Million

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,137,119, while the country's death toll soared to 121,641.
‘The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,116,186 and 230,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.’
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,535,605), Russia (1,606,267), France (1,412,709), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,157,179), Colombia (1,053,122), the UK (1,014,793), Mexico (918,811), Peru (900,180), South Africa (725,452), Italy (679,430), Iran (612,772), Germany (531,790), Chile (510,256), and Iraq (472,630), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 159,884.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,289), the UK (46,645), Italy (38,618), France (36,826), Spain (35,878), Iran (34,864), Peru (34,411), Colombia (31,421), Argentina (31,002), Russia (27,787), South Africa (19,276), Chile (14,207), Indonesia (13,869), Ecuador (12,670), Belgium (11,452), Iraq (10,910), Germany (10,483), Turkey (10,252) and Canada (10,187).
Source: IANS