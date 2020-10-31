by Iswarya on  October 31, 2020 at 4:42 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activity Slow as Cases Rise Again: GlobalData
Clinical trials obstructed by COVID-19 are expected to resume at a much slower rate than initially anticipated, as more nations are re-enforcing lockdown due to a globally growing number of COVID-19 cases, says GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

Priya Nair, Trials Intelligence Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "The general trend shows a gradual increase in the overall percentage of trials for each trial status*, the biggest of which has been seen in trials that are ongoing and recruiting and those that are ongoing but not recruiting. Between 17 August and 21 September, ongoing and recruiting trials decreased from 84.7% to 82.2%, while completed trials increased from 4.5% to 6.4%."

The number of resumed trials increased from over 600 on 17 August to 741 as of 21 September. Out of these trials, 82.2% are currently recruiting participants, 7.9% have completed recruitment but are still ongoing, and 0.5% of trials have yet to start recruiting subjects.


There is an overall steady increase in trials resuming activity.

Nair concludes: "As large numbers of companies shift to alternative ways to conduct trials, it is possible that the use of virtual trials may still be prominent even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

US FDA May Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Before Phase-3 Trials Complete
US drug regulator is now ready to consider giving emergency authorization to a COVID-19 vaccine even before the end of crucial Phase-3 trials, after Russia and China.
READ MORE
BCG Vaccine may Help Protect Against COVID-19: UK Clinical Trial
Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine has been launched by a study to test if it could help protect people against COVID-19.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine Begins In India
For India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, two volunteers were given its first dose at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.
READ MORE
Fresh Insights into European COVID-19 Clinical Trials
In Europe, the level of research directly correlates with the clinical need for effective therapies based on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake