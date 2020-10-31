COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activity Slow as Cases Rise Again: GlobalData

The number of resumed trials increased from over 600 on 17 August to 741 as of 21 September. Out of these trials, 82.2% are currently recruiting participants, 7.9% have completed recruitment but are still ongoing, and 0.5% of trials have yet to start recruiting subjects.
‘The US has the highest number of resumed COVID trials at 70.6 percent, followed by France at 7.6 percent, the UK and Spain at 7.3 percent each, and Japan at 7.2 percent.
’
There is an overall steady increase in trials resuming activity.
Nair concludes: "As large numbers of companies shift to alternative ways to conduct trials, it is possible that the use of virtual trials may still be prominent even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends."
Source: Medindia