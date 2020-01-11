by Colleen Fleiss on  November 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Online Flu Tracker Launched
An online tracker to display daily and weekly flu data has been launched by the New York state government.

"This fall could be a one-two punch for infection as we manage the start of another flu season while working diligently to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay," Xinhua news agency quoted Governor Andrew Cuomo as saying in a statement on Friday.

"I'm reminding all New Yorkers that getting a flu shot not only protects you from the flu but will allow us to direct vital healthcare resources to fighting the next wave of the Covid-19 virus," he added.


During the 2019-20 flu season, there were 22,217 flu-associated hospitalizations in the state and 13 paediatric deaths.

Over the last four years, there have been a total of 33 paediatric flu-associated deaths in New York state and an average of 19,318 flu-related hospitalizations each year, according to the statement.

The New York State Department of Health recommends that anyone over six months of age get vaccinated for the flu to protect themselves and others during the upcoming flu season.

Since the flu virus can spread through coughing or sneezing, it is especially important for family members and people who have regular contact with high-risk individuals to be vaccinated, said the department.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...
READ MORE
Twindemic: Influenza and COVID-19 Infection
Health experts are worried about twindemic, as it is highly possible that people may contract both influenza and the coronavirus infection.
READ MORE
Users of Blood Pressure Drugs Have a Lower Risk of Dying from Influenza and Pneumonia
Drugs to reduce blood pressure of the type ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers decrease influenza and pneumonia's death rate, reports a new study.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Swine Flu