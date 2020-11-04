COVID-19 in India: Death Toll Reaches 239, With 7447 Infected Cases

With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of Covid-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.As per a government notification, the new hotspots include Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi where Lane no 18 to 22 and nearby areas of Abu Bakar Masjid have been declared as containment zones while the rest of Zakir Nagar has been declared as a buffer zone.The area around the Dindarpur village in Najafgarh has been made a containment zone after three from a family tested positive for coronavirus.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday, "Delhi now has 30 containment zones under operation SHIELD."Source: IANS