by Adeline Dorcas on  April 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: Death Toll Reaches 239, With 7447 Infected Cases
Coronavirus infection rate is rapidly spreading across India. The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 7447, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 6565 are active cases, 239 are dead, one has migrated, while 642 people have been discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit with 1574 active cases, 110 deaths and 188 people having been cured. Tamil Nadu is the second worst hit state in India with a total of 943 cases including 8 deaths.


With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.

Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of Covid-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.

As per a government notification, the new hotspots include Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi where Lane no 18 to 22 and nearby areas of Abu Bakar Masjid have been declared as containment zones while the rest of Zakir Nagar has been declared as a buffer zone.

The area around the Dindarpur village in Najafgarh has been made a containment zone after three from a family tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday, "Delhi now has 30 containment zones under operation SHIELD."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives in Maharashtra, Mumbai Notches Highest New Cases
Coronavirus claimed 13 lives in Maharashtra, while Mumbai recorded 132 new positive cases the highest in a single day, reports officials.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: 24 Bypassing Quarantine Traced In Haryana, Report Officials
Coronavirus: According to sources, till Friday, 435 persons were under observation in Haryana, out of which 428 persons have history of travelling to China.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases May Peak in India by End of April: Indian Chest Society
Indian Chest Society (ICS) has evaluated that India is likely to encounter its peak in terms of positive COVID-19 cases by the end of April.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake