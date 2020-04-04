COVID-19 Cases May Peak in India by End of April: Indian Chest Society

Indian Chest Society (ICS) has evaluated that India is likely to encounter its peak in terms of positive COVID-19 cases by the end of April.



"We are one month behind the US. So we need to expect the cases to peak by late April or early May. However, the effectiveness of lockdown may delay the same," D.J. Christopher, Head, Indian Chest Society, said in a statement.

‘Global lockdown will help in slowing down the escalation of coronavirus cases as well as the death rate.’





In a webinar conducted recently on COVID-19 preparedness and healthcare workers' protection, the ICS concluded that the long working hours and continuous exposure to high-risk patients are the cause behind the increased risk of contracting COVID-19 among the healthcare workers.



"Working continuously for more than 10 hours in high-risk COVID care area, respiratory aerosol-generating procedures, inadequate hand hygiene practices, and inadequate PPE has been found to increase the chance of infection among the healthcare workers," it said.



The lockdown will definitely help in slowing down the escalation of cases as well as the mortality rate, as was experienced during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1919.