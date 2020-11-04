by Iswarya on  April 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM Tropical Disease News
COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives in Maharashtra, Mumbai Notches Highest New Cases
Coronavirus claimed 13 lives in Maharashtra, while Mumbai recorded 132 new positive cases the highest in a single day, reports officials.

The state's death toll has now touched 110, and the number of positive cases shot up from 1,364 to 1,574 on Friday, an increase of 210.

Among the victims, ten are from Mumbai, including four women, and one each from Pune, Raigad, and Palghar. The majority of the victims suffered from other serious diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, or heart problems.


On the positive side, 188 patients have fully recovered and discharged, including four from Mumbai on Friday.

As many as 38,927 persons are home quarantined, and another 4,738 are in institutional quarantine facilities around the state.

A total of 4,374 teams have surveyed a population of nearly 1.70 million in the state to weed out potential cases and avoid the spread of the dreaded virus.

Mumbai's Dharavi Asia's largest slum and the most congested locality on earth continued to cause concerns with five new cases surfacing on Friday, increasing the tally from the area to 22, besides three deaths.

Two others who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi last month have been found positive in Mumbai, while three new cases were added from Dadar, including two nurses from the Sushrusha Hospital.

With this, the total number of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event has gone up to 27, and around 50-plus others have switched off their phones and cannot be traced, raising apprehensions among the police and the medical fraternity.

As announced by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, the government has started deploying the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Dharavi to assist the Mumbai Police, besides flying drones to enforce strict lockdown in the locality.

In view of the heavy population around 800,000 crammed in just 2.25 sq km area, the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up sanitization drives in a big way in Dharavi, though plans to completely 'seal' the slum pocket have been ruled out presently.

The BMC has declared 381 'containment zones' in the city till date as the number of new cases and casualties continue to mount.

Source: IANS

