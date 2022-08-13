About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in India: 15,815 Cases and 68 Deaths in a Day

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM
India reported 15,815 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry of India on August 13th, 2022 (Saturday).

They also mentioned that it was the report for the previous 24 hours and with the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll now stands at 5,26,996.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Current COVID-19 Cases and the Statistics Involved

The active caseload marginally declined to 1,19,264, accounting for 0.27% of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,018 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,93,112. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54%.
COVID-19 in India: 20,038 New Covid Cases, 47 Deaths

In the last 24 hours, India has reported a marginal decline at 20,038 Covid infections against 20,139 cases reported on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.
While the daily positivity rate also declined to 4.36%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79%.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,62,802 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.99 crore.

As of August 13th morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.71 crore, achieved via 2,75,92,966 sessions.

Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Source: IANS
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
