COVID-19 in India: 15,815 Cases and 68 Deaths in a Day

India reported 15,815 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry of India on August 13th, 2022 (Saturday).
They also mentioned that it was the report for the previous 24 hours and with the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll now stands at 5,26,996.
‘The active caseload marginally declined to 1,19,264, accounting for 0.27% of the country's total positive cases.’
The active caseload marginally declined to 1,19,264, accounting for 0.27% of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 20,018 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,93,112. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54%.
While the daily positivity rate also declined to 4.36%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79%.
Also in the same period, a total of 3,62,802 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.99 crore.
As of August 13th morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.71 crore, achieved via 2,75,92,966 sessions.
Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
Source: IANS
