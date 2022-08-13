COVID-19 in India: 15,815 Cases and 68 Deaths in a Day

Advertisement

The recovery of 20,018 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,93,112. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54%.While the daily positivity rate also declined to 4.36%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79%.Also in the same period, a total of 3,62,802 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.99 crore.As of August 13th morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.71 crore, achieved via 2,75,92,966 sessions.Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.Source: IANS