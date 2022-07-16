About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in India: 20,038 New Covid Cases, 47 Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on July 16, 2022 at 8:36 PM
In the last 24 hours, India has reported a marginal decline at 20,038 Covid infections against 20,139 cases reported on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

During the same period, the country reported 47 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,604 so far.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,39,073, accounting for 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

COVID by Numbers

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.30 per cent.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
A total of 4,50,820 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to more than 86.86 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.47 crore, achieved via 2,62,39,248 sessions.



Source: IANS
Can Playing Wind Instruments Spread Covid-19 Virus?

Can Playing Wind Instruments Spread Covid-19 Virus?


Masks and bell covers can cut down 50% to 75% of particles coming out of the mouth or instrument.
Not to Use Two Drugs for Treating COVID-19: WHO Reports

Not to Use Two Drugs for Treating COVID-19: WHO Reports


Current evidence does not justify using colchicine to treat non-severe illness, and fluvoxamine shouldn't be used outside of clinical trials.
