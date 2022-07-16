COVID-19 in India: 20,038 New Covid Cases, 47 Deaths

COVID by Numbers

The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.30 per cent.A total of 4,50,820 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to more than 86.86 crore.As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.47 crore, achieved via 2,62,39,248 sessions.Source: IANS