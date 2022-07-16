Can Frequent Rapid-antigen Testing Keep People Safe from COVID-19?

Advertisement

Rapid antigen testing can offer a path forward

After a person leaves quarantine with a negative RA test, how likely are they to transmit COVID to others?

If they transmit COVID, how many people are likely to become infected?

How do 18 commercially available, FDA-authorized RA tests stack up against PCR tests in terms of accuracy?

Speed is key.

How often should testing occur?

With frequent, regular rapid antigen (RA) testing, plus isolating people who test positive, organizations can effectively cut the risk of out-of-control COVID outbreaks and make long quarantines a thing of the past, the researchers say.This is possible even though RA tests are less accurate than gold-standard PCR tests. The reason? RA tests deliver results fast, making up in speed for what they lack in accuracy. That gives them an edge when they're used frequently to test groups of people."There's been a lot of throwing up our hands lately and saying, 'What can we do?' People think there's no way to eliminate risk. But that's not true," said senior author Jeffrey Townsend, the Elihu Professor of Biostatistics at the Yale School of Public Health and professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale University. "If you test frequently enough, you can repress transmission within a community."The study appears online inIn an October 2021 study that changed policy at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Townsend's team demonstrated that 14-day quarantines could safely be shortened to seven days if people test negative with a PCR test on the seventh day.The current study suggests a way that groups can shorten quarantine even more.For the study, the researchers used public data and mathematical models to study three questions:Taking into account variations in different commercially available RA tests, the authors found that the ability of these tests to reduce post-quarantine transmission depends on (1) how long quarantine lasts and (2) how fast results come back. When the RA tests are taken about a person's infection status — before, during, or after symptoms appear — is also important.Though less accurate than the PCR test, RA testing gives results in minutes, while a PCR test may take many hours or even days, hampering real-time detection of who is infectious. After all, people may contract or transmit COVID while they wait for results.When testing to exit a two-day or shorter quarantine, the authors found that a negative quick-turnaround RA test can reduce COVID transmission more effectively than a 24-hour-turnaround PCR test."It turns out that the rapid antigen tests are as effective as PCR if there's a day's delay to get your PCR results," Townsend said. "Notifying people that they're sick is critical to them preventing further transmission."With every-other-day testing, all RA test brands — even less accurate ones — work to suppress COVID outbreaks, the authors found."Any transmission will probably peter out very quickly," Townsend said.Testing every three days was feasible with some RA tests, while others weren't accurate enough to offer a clear picture. However, testing every four or five days risked COVID spreading out of control.With masking, ventilation, vaccines, and other related measures in place, the protection that frequent testing can offer is even stronger, Townsend said."If you're doing this regular testing for sports teams and other people working closely together, you can give them a sense of assurance that it's okay for them to be in that group," he said. "It doesn't mean no one's going to get COVID-19. But it means that there will not be these extended transmissions within groups. So, people can feel assured that their group, at least, is a relatively low risk."The study was funded by the Notsew Orm Sands Foundation, BHP, and BP.Source: Eurekalert