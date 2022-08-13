Are TN Government Hospitals in Shortage of Drugs?

Many Tamil Nadu Government hospitals are now facing an issue - the acute shortage of medicines and drugs thereby affecting the services of the hospital. The government medical college hospitals are now functioning by making local purchases using Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).



Sources in the state health department told IANS that the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) not getting adequate medicines, especially antibiotics. This issue was raised to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian in a recent meeting the minister had with the hospital deans.



Medicinal and Drug Issues to be Addressed

The TNMSC, which is the nodal agency for the procurement of drugs, provides a no objection certificate for hospitals to make local purchases. Doctors told IANS that the medicines in shortage are mostly essential drugs like antibiotics.