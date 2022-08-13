About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Karnataka CM Pledge to Donate Organs on Organ Donation Day

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM
Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar of Karnataka state appealed to people to pledge to donate their organs, amid this Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav, which could be the 'amrit' of someone's life.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also take an organ donation pledge. I too along with other officials will also take a pledge along with CM Bommai at the event on Saturday," he said at a press conference here.

"We call blood donation a great donation. I would like to go one step ahead and say organ donation is the most superior donation. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has appealed to citizens of India during one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses."

Awareness Program for Organ Donation Day

Minister Sudhakar said that an awareness program will be held where a human chain will be formed from Bengaluru's Mekhri Circle to Freedom Park on 13th August to mark 'World Organ Donation Day'. The human chain will consist of over 5,000 which would include students, youth and ASHA workers to express cooperation among people, he added.

In addition to this, several stakeholders from the field of health and medicine will stand in the shape of kidneys at Tripura Vasini grounds from 8 to 8.15 a.m. to raise awareness, Sudhakar said.
Also, CM Bommai will be felicitating family members who donated the organs of their loved ones who unfortunately had been declared brain dead, at an event that will be held in Vidhana Soudha. Additionally, those who were the recipients of the organs will also share their thoughts on the occasion, he added.

Calling for Karnataka to become a role model in organ donation, Sudhakar said that is heartening to see so many come forward to pledge for this.

"Even our beloved Puneeth Rajkumar's eye donation has helped restore vision to five people. Organs of actor Sanchari Vijay have helped save five people," he added.

Source: IANS
