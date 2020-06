Usha Uthup Sings to Help Patients Waiting for Organ Donation

‘MOHAN Foundation, an NGO has organized a series of music concerts to raise funds for the cause of organ donation. This year during the coronavirus lockdown an online Live Concert by Padma Shri Usha Uthup in aid of Organ Donation with the theme ‘Singing for Joy.’ ’

The first concert in the series, 'Singing for Hope' featured S Aishwarya and S Saundarya (great-granddaughters of Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi) was a great success, with over 34,000 views on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The event received a warm receptionfrom the rasikas of Carnatic music from all over the world and supporters of the cause donated generously.Singing for Joy, the next concert in the series will feature Padma Shri Usha Uthup singing live on Facebook on June 6, 2020, at 8PM IST(10.30AM EST, 7.30AM PST, 2.30PM GMT) - https://www.facebook.com/singerushauthup/ Resonating with the spirit of the organ donation cause, funds raised through the concert hope to bring JOY into the lives of those awaiting life-saving transplants and their families. Organ donors and their families turn their sorrow into someone's joy and their despair into someone's hope by giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life. Organ donation is truly a celebration of life - a celebration for those who are waiting for a second chance at life through transplantation but most importantly, a celebration of the spirit of giving.Organ transplantation has literally come to a halt for the last 3 months and may take longer to recover fully. Many hospitals have shut their dialysis units and this has led to considerable hardship for the waiting patients. MOHAN hopes to help the patients through its support group called TRIOMPH(Transplant Recipients Indian Organization Meant to Provide Hope). TRIOMPH has been active for the last couple of years and was started by Jaya Jairam, who herself I a kidney recipient from Mumbai. She takes care of the Mumbai operations of the foundation. A small contribution will go a long way in helping desperate patients who are having difficulty taking care of their needs, be it dialysis, procure medication or the expenses they need to bear waiting for transplant surgery.MOHAN Foundation acknowledges the support of Milaap, the fundraising partner in the event. The Foundation is also grateful for the continued support of its advisors and patrons.The Foundation looks forward to generous support to continue its efforts to save the lives of millions in despair.Contributions can be made through the following payment portals:Source: Medindia