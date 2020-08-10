‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to Promote Organ Donation Through MOHAN Foundation This Friday

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, a champion of the cause will share the stage with Dr. Shroff. Mr. Deshmukh and his wife Ms. Genelia had recently announced their decision to pledge to donate their organs. Dr. Shroff will appear on the hot seat to raise awareness on organ donation. The episode will highlight his journey and the genesis of MOHAN Foundation that has been working to promote the cause for the last 24 years.Lakhs of people in the country die every year owing to failure of vital organs like kidneys, liver and heart. Owing to poor public awareness, the country is faced with acute shortage of life-saving organs.MOHAN Foundation, a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization was started to promote organ donation in 1997 in Chennai, by philanthropists and medical professionals led by Dr. Shroff.The mission of the Foundation is to ensure that every Indian who is suffering from end stage organ failure be provided with the 'gift of life' through a life-saving organ. With offices in more than ten locations, the Foundation is the largest in the country to promote deceased organ donation exclusively and has been instrumental in saving over 4500 lives. The NGO has paved way for deceased organ donation for the entire country and laid the foundation for an organ sharing network. A National Toll-free Helpline, a brainchild of the Foundation answers queries related to organ donation and transplantation in over eight regional Indian languages and also helps coordinate deceased donations.MOHAN Foundation has successfully trained around 2300 Transplant Coordinators, the backbones of deceased donation programmes in transplant hospitals. The first structured transplant coordinators' training program in South Asia was designed and rolled out by the Foundation for participants from India and the SAARC nations. The Training programme featured in the top three finalists at the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Awards South Asia 2018 in the category of Excellence in Medical Education.Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a registered organ donor himself, highlights this exemplary work undertaken by the 24-year old organisation to promote the cause of organ donation in the country. The KBC set for the upcoming Karamveer episode will be turned green to promote organ donation and everyone will wear a green ribbon. Dr. Shroff, a Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, talks about the global burden of organ failure, importance of organ donation and the lakhs of deaths in the country owing to non-availability of organs for life-saving transplants.This is the Season 12 of the show, hosted by Mr. Bachchan and is currently being aired on Sony TV. Despite the delays owing to the pandemic and shooting without any audience for the first time in 20 years, the show has successfully completed five episodes this season. KBC 2020 has added a feather to its cap with the screening of the Karamveer Special episodes in this edition. These episodes feature passionate, committed individuals and organisations that relentlessly work towards making a difference for the betterment of the society.The recent Karamveer episode featured Mr. Rajiv Khandelwal and Mr. Krishnavatar Sharma, Founders of Aajeevika Bureau, an organization committed to equity and dignity for migrant workers. In the Gandhi Jayanti special episode, the two Gandhigiri followers won a whopping Rs. 12,50,000.The repeat of the episode featuring Dr. Shroff will be retelecast on Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon.Click on the links below for more information on Organ Donation and MOHAN Foundation:Source: Medindia