COVID-19 in Delhi: New 13,468 Cases, 81 Deaths

Delhi has recorded 13,468 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began, as well as 81 deaths, according to the Delhi health bulletin.



The latest deaths took the toll to 11,436, while cumulative cases in Delhi have crossed the 7.50 lakh mark to reach 7,50,156, including 6,95,210 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated.



The number of active cases total 43,510, of which 21,954 are in home isolation.



‘The daily positivity rate in Delhi was reported at 13.14 per cent.’

Source: IANS

