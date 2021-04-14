Cipla Scales Up Remdesivir Production 2-Fold

"To ensure fair and equitable access, we are working with the regulatory authorities to restrict supply of the drug only to hospital channels and especially those regions with high burden of severe Covid-19," Cipla said.
‘As the demand for the drug surges, the government has prohibited the exports of remdesivir injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).’
On Tocilizumab, the company said that given the spike in cases and surge in demand, it is facing a shortage and working closely with its partner in taking necessary steps to ensure availability of the drug.
"We expect intermittent supplies as the demand outstrips supply with some more receipts at the earliest," it added.
Source: IANS