April 14, 2021
Cipla Scales Up Remdesivir Production 2-Fold
Cipla, the pharmaceutical company has scaled up the production of remdesivir by 2 times from the last wave of the pandemic.

"Given the unprecedented demand for the drug, we have now further ramped up our capacities through our network, to service the demand," the company said in a statement.

"To ensure fair and equitable access, we are working with the regulatory authorities to restrict supply of the drug only to hospital channels and especially those regions with high burden of severe Covid-19," Cipla said.


On Tocilizumab, the company said that given the spike in cases and surge in demand, it is facing a shortage and working closely with its partner in taking necessary steps to ensure availability of the drug.

"We expect intermittent supplies as the demand outstrips supply with some more receipts at the earliest," it added.

Source: IANS

