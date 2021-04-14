by Colleen Fleiss on  April 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WHO Says COVAX Distributed Nearly 40 Million Vaccine Doses
The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that close to 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have already been distributed through the COVAX Facility.

COVAX, a WHO-led program to secure equitable access to vaccines for low and middle-income countries, "has, as of today, distributed just over 38.7 million doses and we expect to get past 40 million doses later this week," Bruce Aylward, the WHO's senior advisor to the director general on organisational change, said at a press conference on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Over 40 countries on the African continent will have received doses by the end of this week, and they will receive nearly half of the doses from COVAX," he added.


However, the COVAX Facility has experienced major difficulties in accessing vaccines, especially since the Serum Institute of India, "one of the main producers that supply the COVAX Facility" according to Aylward, cut back on AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries due to the "tremendous demand" created by the "escalating outbreak in India."

One solution suggested by the WHO to ensure proper immunization is to administer the second AstraZeneca dose after "12 weeks" or even a bit later, Aylward said.

"There was a nine per cent increase in transmissions last week, the seventh consecutive week when we've seen an increase in transmission, and a five percent increase in the number of deaths," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.

"We are at a critical point of the pandemic right now," she stressed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Delhi: New 13,468 Cases, 81 Deaths
Delhi has recorded 13,468 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 1,119 Chennai Streets Made Containment Zone
With the increasing COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made 1,119 Chennai streets as containment zones.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Raised Mental Health Issues Within Families
The study by Penn State researchers found that in the first months of the pandemic, parents reported that their children were experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety, and disruptive and aggressive behavior, than before the pandemic.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked