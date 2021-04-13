by Hannah Joy on  April 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tamil Nadu Government Decides to Carry Out 'Aggressive' Covid-19 Testing
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami held a meeting with the medical experts, where they have decided to ensure at least 90,000 RT-PCR tests daily to detect covid-19 cases, aggressive testing in Covid-hit areas, tracing 25-30 contacts of infected persons and holding of 'fever camps'.

In a statement issued here, the government said the number of RT-PCR tests done per day should not be less than 90,000.

The government also said about 25-30 persons who were in contact with the corona infected person should be traced and tested.


The meeting also decided to declare streets/residential apartments as micro- containment zones, if three persons were infected with coronavirus.

The other decisions were that a person should be admitted in a Covid Care Centre or in a hospital, based on the severity of the infection, levying penalties by officials of Health/Police/Revenue Departments or local bodies on those who do not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP), and all those who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination to be vaccinated.

It was also decided that all government and private hospitals must follow the government announced SOPs to reduce the mortality rate, while arrangements have been made to vaccinate all frontline workers employed in Health/Revenue/Police departments and local bodies.

The state government has also asked those who work in theatres, fruits and vegetable markets, and commercial complexes to get vaccinated.

People should wear masks while coming out of their homes, and maintain social distance, it stressed.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Shocking Imbalance of Covid-19 Vax Distribution Between Rich and Poor Countries
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world was facing a "catastrophic moral failure" over vaccine inequality earlier this year. Now, he criticizes over the distribution of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 In Karnataka: Cases Raised to 2.33 Lakh
Karnataka's coronavirus toll crossed the 4,000 mark to reach 4,062 as 115 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 6,317 new infections took its tally to 2.33 lakh.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Cases Skyrockets In Assam Within 2 Weeks
Assam records 118 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in in the past two weeks because of return of around 300,000 people from other states.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases Surpassed 18 Million Worldwide, Says Johns Hopkins
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake