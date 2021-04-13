by Hannah Joy on  April 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM Lifestyle News
Beauty Regime: 4 Tips to Follow During Hectic Schedules and Stress
Work from home during the pandemic has made our schedules extremely hectic and stressful. It has also brought changes in our lifestyle, such as no time for beauty regime, unhealthy sleeping and dietary habits. Therefore, here are few tips just for you to bring back the glow.

Experts from across the world suggest that this is when you need to take more care of your skin as the stress, lack of rest and irregular food habits quicken the process of ageing and skin degeneration.

Sun exposure, persistent environmental onslaught, depletion of moisture and stress are factors that leave an indelible mark on our skin as we age, causing worries and concerns. Surely, you do not want to look 45 at 35.


Today, we have many popular procedures and treatments that give you quick results and these modern time elixirs can do wonders. And, they are just apt for both men and women, who are always on run and don't have enough time to have a proper skin and healthcare regime. Dr. Geeta Grewal, Chief Consultant & Cosmetic Surgeon, 9Muses Wellness Clinic explains more:

Smile without those wrinkles: You must have noticed that when you smile, there are a bunch of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes and that might be ruining your beautiful picture. And, trust us these fine lines around your eyes that have come because of irregular sleep and too much stress make you look older. In order to reduce the appearances of these fine lines and wrinkles, one can opt for dermal fillers like Juvederm. Even Botox is a good option.

Say goodbye to acne scars: We all know that acne scars or marks are the most stubborn marks that take ages to get rid of. Sometimes they don't go either. And you must be hiding them with concealer's everyday but still you're not getting a long-lasting result. In this case, a minimally invasive anti-scar procedure is perfect for you. The procedure just takes 2-3 sessions of half an hour and your scars will vanish.

Bring back your youthful glow: Similar to our body, our face is covered with dead skin cells, which die and get replaced when their purpose is served. So, if we don't exfoliate our skin in a regular interval of time then the process of getting the dead cells replaced takes a back seat. Advanced non ablative (not damaging skin) treatments keep the top skin layer safe and building energy in deeper skin layers, effectively removing the sticky dead skin cells - treatments like laser carbon face treatment. Such treatments take maximum 30 minutes, carbon binds to dead cells dirt and grime, carbon seeps deep into pores and helps in deep pore cleanup and when zapped with laser helps to shrink the pore size, it not only gives glow but also stimulates collagen production and removes skin tan instantly .

Get rid of hair thinning and hair loss Often when you're on the go, the harmful effect of irregular sleeping and dieting patterns can be first observed in your scalp. You will have hair-loss or hair thinning issues. So, in order to say goodbye to these hair issues you can have Platelet Rich Plasma (PPP) hair treatment. The hair restoration treatment is suitable for both men and women. It's a completely natural and non-invasive treatment, in which the patient's own plasma is used.



Source: IANS

