Follow the Latest Tea Tree Beauty Regime and Keep the Blemishes Away

Font : A- A+



Blemishes - Not a good sign of healthy skin. Want to get rid of those, then you might need a combination of tea tree products clubbed with other skincare ranges. Read to what the experts have said about this.

Follow the Latest Tea Tree Beauty Regime and Keep the Blemishes Away



Shikhee Agrawal, Head of Training at The Body Shop India and Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative Dermatology and Cosmetology consultant at Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging center list down some ways.



‘Tea tree oil should not be used without consulting a dermatologist, as a lot of people are not aware that it can act as a contact allergen. ’ * Your morning routine starts with cleansing and toning. Picking a tea tree cleanser and toner will help you keep skin oil-free restricting acne breakouts which lead to spots. Clarify your skin from the very beginning.



* Tea tree is helpful in herpetic lesions and psoriasis patients due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.



* This is one essential oil with astringent properties which can fight this odd season. Applying tea tree oil to the infected area will do great for clear and lush-full skin.



* While you treat your skin with tea tree hydrator or a daily solution, seal it well with an SPF for any expected damage from sun and bacteria.



* Tea tree oil should not be used without consulting a dermatologist. A lot of people are not aware that it can act as a contact allergen as it auto-oxidizes on exposure to air. Always do a test patch dose by applying 1-2 drops on an area and observe it for 24 hrs.



* Use a tea tree extract night mask to keep your skin hydrated even at night. Deep conditioning of the skin will help your skin to breathe all night, giving a supple yet hydrated skin and a spot free skin in the morning.



* Follow the tea tree beauty treatment for blemishes while dabbing tea tree oil cotton balls on to your blemish spots. Be regular for 30 days to challenge you to blemish spots and feel the difference. Also, keep your body well hydrated with water and keep a separate towel to lower the bacteria transfer.



Source: IANS Shikhee Agrawal, Head of Training at The Body Shop India and Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative Dermatology and Cosmetology consultant at Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging center list down some ways.* Your morning routine starts with cleansing and toning. Picking a tea tree cleanser and toner will help you keep skin oil-free restricting acne breakouts which lead to spots. Clarify your skin from the very beginning.* Tea tree is helpful in herpetic lesions and psoriasis patients due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.* This is one essential oil with astringent properties which can fight this odd season. Applying tea tree oil to the infected area will do great for clear and lush-full skin.* While you treat your skin with tea tree hydrator or a daily solution, seal it well with an SPF for any expected damage from sun and bacteria.* Tea tree oil should not be used without consulting a dermatologist. A lot of people are not aware that it can act as a contact allergen as it auto-oxidizes on exposure to air. Always do a test patch dose by applying 1-2 drops on an area and observe it for 24 hrs.* Use a tea tree extract night mask to keep your skin hydrated even at night. Deep conditioning of the skin will help your skin to breathe all night, giving a supple yet hydrated skin and a spot free skin in the morning.* Follow the tea tree beauty treatment for blemishes while dabbing tea tree oil cotton balls on to your blemish spots. Be regular for 30 days to challenge you to blemish spots and feel the difference. Also, keep your body well hydrated with water and keep a separate towel to lower the bacteria transfer.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: