Follow the Latest Tea Tree Beauty Regime and Keep the Blemishes Away

by Rishika Gupta on  September 30, 2018 at 11:52 PM Lifestyle News
Blemishes - Not a good sign of healthy skin. Want to get rid of those, then you might need a combination of tea tree products clubbed with other skincare ranges. Read to what the experts have said about this.
Shikhee Agrawal, Head of Training at The Body Shop India and Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative Dermatology and Cosmetology consultant at Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging center list down some ways.

* Your morning routine starts with cleansing and toning. Picking a tea tree cleanser and toner will help you keep skin oil-free restricting acne breakouts which lead to spots. Clarify your skin from the very beginning.

* Tea tree is helpful in herpetic lesions and psoriasis patients due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

* This is one essential oil with astringent properties which can fight this odd season. Applying tea tree oil to the infected area will do great for clear and lush-full skin.

* While you treat your skin with tea tree hydrator or a daily solution, seal it well with an SPF for any expected damage from sun and bacteria.

* Tea tree oil should not be used without consulting a dermatologist. A lot of people are not aware that it can act as a contact allergen as it auto-oxidizes on exposure to air. Always do a test patch dose by applying 1-2 drops on an area and observe it for 24 hrs.

* Use a tea tree extract night mask to keep your skin hydrated even at night. Deep conditioning of the skin will help your skin to breathe all night, giving a supple yet hydrated skin and a spot free skin in the morning.

* Follow the tea tree beauty treatment for blemishes while dabbing tea tree oil cotton balls on to your blemish spots. Be regular for 30 days to challenge you to blemish spots and feel the difference. Also, keep your body well hydrated with water and keep a separate towel to lower the bacteria transfer.

Source: IANS

