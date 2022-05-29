About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in Children may Cause Croup Infection

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2022 at 10:18 AM
COVID-19 in Children may Cause Croup Infection

COVID-19 in infants may be associated with increased incidences of croup in children as per a research brief and a case report published in Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

"Endemic coronaviruses have been linked to croup; however, only sparse case reports have described croup specifically associated with SARS-CoV-2, and it remains unclear if croup cases constitute a causative relationship or result of coinfection with another virus," says Ryan C.L. Brewster, MD, Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
What is Croup?

Croup is a type of respiratory illness (infection& blockage of the upper airways) caused by parainfluenza viruses, that is characterized by symptoms like stridor (abnormally high-pitched lung sound) and "barking" cough.

Evidence suggests that other viruses like influenza viruses, enteroviruses, adenoviruses, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can also precipitate this infection.
Study About Antivirals That Are Immune to COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Study About Antivirals That Are Immune to COVID-19 Omicron Variant


Antiviral and antibody therapies such as Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Pfizer's Nirmatrelvir may be effective in tests against the BA.2 variant of COVID-19.
Incidence of Croup

The study reported the incidence of croup infection in a healthy 23-month-old infant who presented for admission with sudden onset of fever and a "barking" cough, at the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) of the Gazi University Hospital during Turkey's omicron wave.

On being evaluated, the infant was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 through a nose swab and was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-associated croup. Following this, the patient was treated with steroid — dexamethasone and inhaled adrenaline and oxygen reservoir for 2 days (two doses) that eased noisy breathing and tachypnea (increased heart rate).

Following the patient was discharged on the third day, and there was complete resolution of the illness by the seventh day.

However, most cases of croup can be managed efficiently at home through over-the-counter medications, plenty of water, and rest, unless there is a worsening of respiratory distress that seeks immediate medical help.

Need for Strict Vigilance

The team had found 75 cases of children diagnosed with COVID-19-associated croup, among which 81% of the cases had occurred during the omicron wave.

The study thereby highlights the need for adding COVID-19 to the viral panel to determine the origin of croup (although COVID is not pointed to contribute to the severity of croup).

"Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the pathogenicity, infectivity, and manifestations of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been dynamic and unique. Croup may represent yet another such novel presentation. Further research is needed to characterize the underlying mechanisms of COVID-19-associated croup, differences in clinical features from other viral etiologies, and appropriate management strategies in the SARS-CoV-2 era," they wrote.

Source: Medindia
For Kids Affected by the Omicron Variant of COVID-19

For Kids Affected by the Omicron Variant of COVID-19


While the Omicron variant has been touted as mild, it has led to a significant rise in infection among kids unlike the Delta variant for post-COVID-19 disease.
First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in North Korea

First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in North Korea


The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in North Korea, which is implementing the maximum emergency virus control system.
News Category
Height and Weight-Kids Flu Croup Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

