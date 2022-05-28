The International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2022 — ‘Resist And Persist’

International Day of Action for Women's Health is celebrated every year on 28 May to raise awareness on women's health and well-being-related issues like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).



The day has been in effect since 1987 during a reunion of the members of Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica to implement the need for taking action, mobilizing, and highlighting the demands towards the execution of women's rights.