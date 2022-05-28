About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

The International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2022 — ‘Resist And Persist’

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Font : A-A+

The International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2022 — ‘Resist And Persist’

International Day of Action for Women's Health is celebrated every year on 28 May to raise awareness on women's health and well-being-related issues like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

The day has been in effect since 1987 during a reunion of the members of Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica to implement the need for taking action, mobilizing, and highlighting the demands towards the execution of women's rights.

Long COVID Is Tiring and It Hurts Women More

Long COVID Is Tiring and It Hurts Women More


While the likelihood of women suffering from long COVID is twice compared of men, they also suffered for a longer duration.
Advertisement


This year's 2022 theme for the international day is 'Resist and Persist', to overcome the gendered impacts amidst global uncertainty set by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite ongoing efforts, there is still a lag in the context of gender rights for females like inequalities in care burdens, reproductive health services, and gender-based acts of violence during the post-pandemic recovery, remaining unaddressed.
Menopausal Hormonal Shift Alters Women’s Metabolism: Study

Menopausal Hormonal Shift Alters Women’s Metabolism: Study


During menopause, changes in blood metabolite profile accompany the shift in sex hormone levels. This finding explains the rise in cardiometabolic disease risk.
Advertisement

Need for Women Rights

Some of the rights included by SRHR for women are the following:

  • Use modern contraceptive methods
  • Sexuality education
  • Choose their partner
  • Receive information on sexuality
  • Safe abortion and post-abortion care
  • Women should know about prevention, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infections
  • Women being cautious about health care
  • Awareness of medical facilities, contraceptives, and other help
  • Protection from HIV/AIDS
  • Women should be given safe and legal abortion facilities
Moreover, several setups like The Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network (LACWHN) and Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) strive toward warranting successful women's healthcare.

The global campaign invites everyone to stand up for the rights of women by sharing their views and drives through social media using the hashtags #ResistAndPersist, #WomensHealthMatters, & #SRHRisEssential.

Source: Medindia
Frozen Eggs Work Better for Women Starting Families Late

Frozen Eggs Work Better for Women Starting Families Late


Birth rates have declined for women in their 20s and have increased for women in their late 30s and early 40s.
Advertisement

Stress Disrupts Fertility in Women

Stress Disrupts Fertility in Women


Fertility issues in women may accelerate with exposure to stress resulting in low ovarian reserve, according to a study conducted by a medical center.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood Pressure Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Blood Donation - Recipients Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close