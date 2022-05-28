The International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2022 — ‘Resist And Persist’

International Day of Action for Women's Health is celebrated every year on 28 May to raise awareness on women's health and well-being-related issues like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).
The day has been in effect since 1987 during a reunion of the members of Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica to implement the need for taking action, mobilizing, and highlighting the demands towards the execution of women's rights.
This year's 2022 theme for the international day is 'Resist and Persist', to overcome the gendered impacts amidst global uncertainty set by the coronavirus pandemic.
Need for Women RightsSome of the rights included by SRHR for women are the following:
- Use modern contraceptive methods
- Sexuality education
- Choose their partner
- Receive information on sexuality
- Safe abortion and post-abortion care
- Women should know about prevention, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infections
- Women being cautious about health care
- Awareness of medical facilities, contraceptives, and other help
- Protection from HIV/AIDS
- Women should be given safe and legal abortion facilities
The global campaign invites everyone to stand up for the rights of women by sharing their views and drives through social media using the hashtags #ResistAndPersist, #WomensHealthMatters, & #SRHRisEssential.
