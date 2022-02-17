For Kids Affected by the Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Advertisement

The Omicron variant has led to a significant rise of infection particularly in kids though the variant has been recognized as a mild variant.Besides, "we have only preliminary data so far. It is currently impossible to estimate the frequency of complications in kids," as informed by Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian Sanitary Watchdog`s Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova for TASS news agency.But, "most children do not have any consequences after being infected with Omicron," she said.According to her, some youth patients still have a mild fever, tiredness, and some headache on the occurrence of the disease."Such children should be under medical supervision, generally (under supervision of) a local paediatrician. If necessary, (they) should get an additional examination," she added.She had already told in the report that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 creates a milder post-COVID-19 syndrome than the Delta strain.The health records of 80,000 kids were studied by the researchers at Case Western Reserve University and the results were astonishing. The hospitalization rates of Omicron was 1 percent whereas with Delta it was 3 percent. But that 1 percent is still a bigger number of kids, with many kids are still infected.In kids, long-COVID-19 is very rare, butreported that kids in the US reported many symptoms after their initial infection such as headaches, tiredness, dizziness, mood disturbing, brain fog, and diarrhea.Another report from Italy showed that approximately 43 percent of 129 children tested positive for covid disease experienced at least one symptom more than 60 days after their initial infection.Source: Medindia