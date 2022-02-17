About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

For Kids Affected by the Omicron Variant of COVID-19

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 17, 2022 at 11:25 PM
Font : A-A+

For Kids Affected by the Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Scientists say Omicron is more easily transmitted than other coronavirus strains, including delta, although many details are not known, including whether it causes more or less severe disease.

But even if it is mild, the new variant could change schooling and overwhelm health systems due to the number of infections.

Advertisement


According to a study, most children carry the Omicron variant of COVID-19 without any effect on their health.

The Omicron variant has led to a significant rise of infection particularly in kids though the variant has been recognized as a mild variant.

Besides, "we have only preliminary data so far. It is currently impossible to estimate the frequency of complications in kids," as informed by Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian Sanitary Watchdog`s Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova for TASS news agency.
Advertisement

But, "most children do not have any consequences after being infected with Omicron," she said.

According to her, some youth patients still have a mild fever, tiredness, and some headache on the occurrence of the disease.

"Such children should be under medical supervision, generally (under supervision of) a local paediatrician. If necessary, (they) should get an additional examination," she added.

She had already told in the report that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 creates a milder post-COVID-19 syndrome than the Delta strain.

The health records of 80,000 kids were studied by the researchers at Case Western Reserve University and the results were astonishing. The hospitalization rates of Omicron was 1 percent whereas with Delta it was 3 percent. But that 1 percent is still a bigger number of kids, with many kids are still infected.

In kids, long-COVID-19 is very rare, but The Guardian reported that kids in the US reported many symptoms after their initial infection such as headaches, tiredness, dizziness, mood disturbing, brain fog, and diarrhea.

Another report from Italy showed that approximately 43 percent of 129 children tested positive for covid disease experienced at least one symptom more than 60 days after their initial infection.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Set to Decline by 203...
Cost-effective Biosensor for Detecting Japanese Encephalitis... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)