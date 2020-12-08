by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 12, 2020 at 6:21 AM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 3K Mark In Karnataka
Death toll due to COVID- 19 in Karnataka crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 93 more fatalities, taking the total to 3,091, a Health Department official said.

At least 7,178 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 1.72 lakh, the official said.

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest number of cases with 2,665 infections, raising the city's tally to 72,237, out of which 33,726 are active.


Over the past few weeks, Bengaluru Urban's share of active cases has declined to 42 per cent by Saturday.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 607 cases, followed by Udupi (313), Belagavi (302), Raichur (295), Kalaburagi and Dharwad (261 each), Yadgir (200) and Dakshina Kannada (194).

Meanwhile, on a positive note, 5,006 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 89,238.

Of the 1.72 lakh cases, 79,765 are active, while 683 patients are currently admitted to ICUs.

Source: IANS

