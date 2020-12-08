COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 3K Mark In Karnataka

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest number of cases with 2,665 infections, raising the city's tally to 72,237, out of which 33,726 are active.
Over the past few weeks, Bengaluru Urban's share of active cases has declined to 42 per cent by Saturday.
Among other places, Ballari accounted for 607 cases, followed by Udupi (313), Belagavi (302), Raichur (295), Kalaburagi and Dharwad (261 each), Yadgir (200) and Dakshina Kannada (194).
Meanwhile, on a positive note, 5,006 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 89,238.
Of the 1.72 lakh cases, 79,765 are active, while 683 patients are currently admitted to ICUs.
Source: IANS