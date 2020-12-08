by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 12, 2020 at 6:18 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

196 Doctors Succumb to Covid in India
Indian Medical Association has written a letter to Prime Minister after disturbing incidences of doctors not receiving proper beds and treatments after getting infected with Covid-19.


The association said that such incidents would create a demoralising effect on the healthcare community, who are also at the frontline of the corona war.


"Disturbing reports have appeared about doctors and their families not getting beds for admission and also lack of drugs in many cases. It is pertinent to draw your attention to the demoralising effect it will have on our healthcare community," the letter read.

The association demanded adequate care for doctors and their families. "We need his (PM) attention and indulgence because of the rising concerns of the safety of doctors during this Covid crisis. An increasing number of doctors are getting infected and losing lives due to Covid," said R.V. Asokan, secretary-general of IMA.

Besides, the association also demanded the extension of state-sponsored medical and life insurance facilities for doctors in all sectors.

As per the IMA, 40 per cent of the doctors who succumbed to the pandemic are general practitioners who work in private sectors or independently. "It is pertinent to mention Covid does not differentiate between the Government and the private sector.

"Of all the fatalities we recorded, the substantial number of them are General Practitioners. A significant proportion of the population consults them for fever and related symptoms. They remain the first point of contact and care. They also happen to spend quality time in consultation and practising clinical medicine," Asokan said.

The data shared by the IMA revealed that 87 per cent of the doctors who died due to COVID were above 50 years of age. "A huge chunk of them were already in vulnerable group. Yet, they did not deter from their duty to treat everyone despite facing the risk to their lives," Asokan added.

The IMA also said that the highest number of casualties was recorded from Tamil Nadu, where 43 doctors died due to the Coronavirus, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat which recorded 23 deaths each.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Neck Cracking