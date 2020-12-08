by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 12, 2020 at 6:25 AM Respiratory Disease News
Covid-19 Tally Crosses 25,000 In J&K
Jammu & Kashmir's count or tally crossed above 25,000, while the death toll rose to 459 as 11 more succumbed to the disease.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 81 were from the Jammu division and 382 from the Kashmir division.

The total tally is 24,390 people, out of which the number of active cases stands at 7,264 - 1,756 in the Jammu division and 5,508 in the Kashmir division.


Source: IANS

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

