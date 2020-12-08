Covid-19 Tally Crosses 25,000 In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir's count or tally crossed above 25,000, while the death toll rose to 459 as 11 more succumbed to the disease.



A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 81 were from the Jammu division and 382 from the Kashmir division.

The total tally is 24,390 people, out of which the number of active cases stands at 7,264 - 1,756 in the Jammu division and 5,508 in the Kashmir division.