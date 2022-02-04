About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Cases Top 489.4 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on April 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Cases Top 489.4 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have pinnacled 489.4 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 6.14 million and vaccinations to over 10.97 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 489,488,932 and 6,147,938, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,975,008,376.

Advertisement


India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,025,775.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,951,670) France (25,952,226), Germany (21,454,400), the UK (21,379,531), Russia (17,601,907), Turkey (14,873,927), Italy (14,719,394), South Korea (13,639,915) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.
Advertisement

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,022), India (521,181), Russia (361,679), Mexico (323,016), Peru (212,222), the UK (166,186), Italy (159,537), Indonesia (155,164), France (143,441), Iran (140,240), Colombia (139,636), Germany (129,786), Argentina (128,019), Poland (115,247), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,541).

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Autism Day 2022 —
World Autism Day 2022 — "Inclusive Quality Education for All"
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
With the lifting-off of rules for wearing a mask, anxiety levels soar up in certain individuals ......
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Neem bark extract binds the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations in the body, thereby, ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Color Blindness Calculator Sanatogen Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)