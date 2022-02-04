The Scenario of Health About Yo-Yo Dieting: May Induce Heart Disease

Advertisement

For the study, the researchers divided 16 rats into two groups. One group received a normal diet throughout the study, while the other group received a yo-yo dieting of restricted diet (60% of their normal daily food intake) followed by three weeks normal diet. At the end of the study, the researchers used ultrasound to assess heart and kidney functions in rats and blood tests to assess insulin sensitivity, which is a measure of how the body processes sugar." said Aline M. A. de Souza, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, first author of the study. "These findings raise questions about public health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that those who have difficulty accessing food as a result of pandemic lockdowns and economic impacts face an increased incidence of heart diseases in the coming years using long-term impacts." said de Souza. "Although more research is needed to determine the biological mechanisms behind the findings and whether the patterns found in rats are being translated into humans, researchers speculate that changes in gene expression in response to caloric control may alter the biological pathways that regulate blood pressure and insulin metabolism.