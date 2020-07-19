COVID-19 Cases in Russia Exceed 760,000

In the last 24 hours, Russia has registered 6,234 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally to 765,437, the country's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Saturday.



Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 578 new confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 232,954.

‘Russia's death toll has surged by 124 to 12,247, while 546,863 people have recovered, including 7,490 in the last 24 hours, the statement added.’

Source: IANS

On Friday, 273,822 people were still under medical observation, while over 24.6 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said on Saturday in a separate statement.