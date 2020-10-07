by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM Coronavirus News
Is Novel Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Updates Transmission Guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated the transmission guidelines of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It states that the virus might spread through the air, suggesting that it may be airborne, under certain circumstances.

Some reports of an outbreak in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, as in restaurants, fitness classes, and during choir practices, have led to the revision of transmission guidelines.

Scientists have reported that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets which are small enough to remain in the air. They urged the global body to update its guidelines by including aerosol transmission as a possibility.


Aerosols are tiny floating particles that remain suspended in the air. Only a handful of diseases spread via aerosols. These include tuberculosis and measles, which require extreme precautions to prevent exposure.

WHO's updated guidelines acknowledge that airborne transmission occurs during certain medical procedures like intubation, that generate aerosols. WHO urges the frontline healthcare workers to wear heavy-duty protection gear like N95 respirator masks while performing such procedures.

WHO stated that "airborne spread particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged time with infected persons, cannot be ruled out."

WHO has stated that "urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19."

The researchers appealed for national and international authorities, including WHO, to adopt more stringent protective measures.

Asymptomatic transmission, a phenomenon where people spread the disease without having any symptoms themselves, is also a possible mode of transmission. According to WHO, this is rare, though there is a growing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic transmission accounts for a significant amount of spread.

WHO said, "The extent of truly asymptomatic infection in the community remains unknown."

WHO said the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads through direct or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces or close contact with infected people who spread the virus through saliva, respiratory secretions or droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings.

WHO's updated transmission guidelines could also affect its current advice on keeping a physical distance of 1-meter or 3.3 feet. Governments may also have to change certain public health measures that are aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Source: Medindia

