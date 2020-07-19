by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 4,807 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours
In Tamil Nadu, in the past 24 hours, 4,807 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded, while 3,049 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the State Health Department said on Saturday.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection also went up to 113,856 as 3,049 patients were discharged from hospitals. However, 88 deaths took the death toll to 2,403.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 8,251.


The state capital Chennai continued to lead in Covid-19 cases with 1,219 fresh cases and a total of 84,398 cases. The active cases in the city were recorded to be 14,997 while 1,116 people have recovered from the infection.

Source: IANS

