Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 4,807 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 8,251.
‘The State Health Department said with 4,807 persons testing COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours the total number of patients in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 165,714 with 49,452 active cases.’
The state capital Chennai continued to lead in Covid-19 cases with 1,219 fresh cases and a total of 84,398 cases. The active cases in the city were recorded to be 14,997 while 1,116 people have recovered from the infection.
Source: IANS