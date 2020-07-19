by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 19, 2020 at 10:37 AM Respiratory Disease News
Active Cases In Delhi Recover Almost Six Times Faster
According to the Delhi government as many as 99,301 people have recovered, almost six times the number of active cases which stand at 17,235.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 6,270 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,194 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday.


Currently, 3,696 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,474 beds, 2,304 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,284 beds and 178 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 554 beds. A total of 9,595 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 668. Last week, the number of containment zones increased by more than 150 after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.

Source: IANS

