by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 19, 2020 at 9:41 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

97-year-old Recovers from Brain Stroke
Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) A 97-year-old man recovered from brain stroke at a private hospital here amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

"Nonagenarian Prahlada Rao recovered from an embolic stroke caused by the narrowing of an artery, which restricted blood flow," said cardiologist Rajpal Singh of Fortis Hospital in the city's southern suburb.

The treatment involved conducting carotid artery stenting to increase the patient's blood flow in the blocked areas of his heart.


"Carotid arteries serve as channels for blood flow to brain and facial structures. Narrowing in these arteries can cause a brain stroke, a mini-stroke, headache and neurological symptoms," said Singh.

Rao, who lives with his family in the city, had frontal headache and double vision two weeks ago. Scanning indicated that he had an embolic stroke.

"This case was a challenge for various reasons. Although 97 years old, he was mentally agile and physically motivated even after recovering from an initial stroke earlier," Singh pointed out.

The patient withstood the 45-minute procedure and was able to sit up and read newspaper the following day. He was discharged on the second day after treatment and is healthy now.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome
Beauty parlor stroke syndrome is a form of vertebrobasilar insufficiency that causes symptoms of mild to severe stroke after a hair wash in a beauty parlor.
READ MORE
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.
READ MORE
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeBrain