In the last 24 hours, Odisha's COVID-19 tally reached 13,121 even as three more deaths due to the virus were reported, the Health Department said on Sunday.



The three deaths -- all male patients -- were reported from worst-affected Ganjam district, taking the total death toll in the state to 64. The deceased were aged 56, 50, and 65.



Besides, two COVID-19 patients died due to other health complications -- a 50-year-old man of Khordha who died due to head injury (polytrauma) and a 57-year-old man from Bhubaneswar who succumbed to acute encephalomyelitis.



‘Odisha has 4,677 active cases with 8,360 recoveries.’





