In Britain, at least 294,066 people have tested positive for coronavirus, a daily increase of 827, the British Department of Health and Social Care announced on Saturday.



The figures for coronavirus-related deaths remain unavailable on the official website as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered a review into the Public Health England's (PHE) data, Xinhua reported.



It was claimed that the current method does not take into account the fact that some people may have recovered from Covid-19 and died of a different cause.



Under the plan unveiled by Johnson, city and town leaders are to be given decision-making powers to force people to stay at home and not leave their communities.



