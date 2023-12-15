COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Enhances Mucosal Immunity

COVID-19 vaccine booster administered directly to the respiratory tract's mucosal site—the main point of entry for SARS-CoV-2 infection—improves the protection against COVID-19 infection among non-human primates. The study also revealed that the intra-tracheal route provided near complete protection and induced greater mucosal immunity than it did through intra-nasal and intra-muscular routes.



Mucosal boosting enhances vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 in macaques



Immunization Strategies for COVID-19 Booster Dose

The global COVID-19 vaccination campaign saved an estimated 20 million lives. However, while current COVID-19 vaccines protect against developing severe disease, they do little to prevent infection and transmission.