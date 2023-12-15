About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood Thinner for Atrial Fibrillation Tied With High Bleeding Risk

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM
Out of the three frequently prescribed blood thinners for patients with blood clots or atrial fibrillation, the oral anticoagulant rivaroxaban, also marketed as Xarelto, has a notably higher risk of bleeding complications compared to those who take warfarin or apixaban (marketed as Eliquis).

Atrial fibrillation is a condition associated with increased heart rate and irregular rhythm, which requires immediate attention. Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation by taking this quiz.
These findings were reported at the 2023 American Society of Hematology's Annual Meeting & Exposition, covering over 10 years of patient data from the Michigan Anticoagulation Quality Improvement Initiative registry. The multi-center initiative is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (1 Trusted Source
A Comparison of Bleeding Events Among Patients on Apixaban, Rivaroxaban, and Warfarin for Atrial Fibrillation and/or Venous Thromboembolism

Go to source).

Evaluating Anti-coagulants & Its Potential Side-Effects

"We found the highest rates of bleeding among patients who took rivaroxaban, followed by warfarin and then apixaban," said Jordan K. Schaefer, M.D., first author and clinical associate professor of hematology at the University of Michigan Medical School.

"We followed patients for over two years on average and were able to compare apixaban to rivaroxaban, something that has not yet been done in a randomized clinical trial. While the findings should be confirmed with randomized studies, they may have implications for providers as they select anticoagulants for their patients."
Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
Through their analysis, researchers found that if 100 patients were followed over 1 year, rivaroxaban resulted in nearly 40 bleeding events compared to around 25 for warfarin. Bleeding events were similar between apixaban and warfarin, but the latter medication was associated with more major bleeds.

The rate of blood clots was higher with apixaban compared to warfarin, but researchers say it seemed largely driven by other thrombotic events, which included events like heart attacks.

Of the three medications, apixaban was associated with a lower mortality rate than rivaroxaban and warfarin.

"These three medications are the most commonly prescribed anticoagulants for thrombosis and atrial fibrillation, and it is important that we continue to investigate the possible effects they carry as we attempt to best serve our patients," said Geoffrey Barnes, M.D., M.Sc., senior author and associate professor of cardiology-internal medicine at U-M Medical School.

Reference :
  1. A Comparison of Bleeding Events Among Patients on Apixaban, Rivaroxaban, and Warfarin for Atrial Fibrillation and/or Venous Thromboembolism - (https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper184457.html)

Source: Eurekalert
Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an electrocardiogram. Myths about heart rate can lead to anxiety.
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood in a vein; it obstructs the normal circulation of blood. A clot can form even in the absence of a cut.
