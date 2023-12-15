Blood Thinner for Atrial Fibrillation Tied With High Bleeding Risk

Out of the three frequently prescribed blood thinners for patients with blood clots or atrial fibrillation, the oral anticoagulant rivaroxaban, also marketed as Xarelto, has a notably higher risk of bleeding complications compared to those who take warfarin or apixaban (marketed as Eliquis).
Advertisement
‘Patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or blood clots are frequently prescribed blood thinners, to avoid more clots and among them, rivaroxaban tends to have high bleeding risk than apixaban and warfarin. #atrialfibrillation #bloodclot #rivaroxaban #warfarin #bleeding’
Tweet it Now
These findings were reported at the 2023 American Society of Hematology's Annual Meeting & Exposition, covering over 10 years of patient data from the Michigan Anticoagulation Quality Improvement Initiative registry. The multi-center initiative is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Comparison of Bleeding Events Among Patients on Apixaban, Rivaroxaban, and Warfarin for Atrial Fibrillation and/or Venous Thromboembolism
Go to source).
Evaluating Anti-coagulants & Its Potential Side-Effects"We found the highest rates of bleeding among patients who took rivaroxaban, followed by warfarin and then apixaban," said Jordan K. Schaefer, M.D., first author and clinical associate professor of hematology at the University of Michigan Medical School.
"We followed patients for over two years on average and were able to compare apixaban to rivaroxaban, something that has not yet been done in a randomized clinical trial. While the findings should be confirmed with randomized studies, they may have implications for providers as they select anticoagulants for their patients."
Through their analysis, researchers found that if 100 patients were followed over 1 year, rivaroxaban resulted in nearly 40 bleeding events compared to around 25 for warfarin. Bleeding events were similar between apixaban and warfarin, but the latter medication was associated with more major bleeds.
The rate of blood clots was higher with apixaban compared to warfarin, but researchers say it seemed largely driven by other thrombotic events, which included events like heart attacks.
Of the three medications, apixaban was associated with a lower mortality rate than rivaroxaban and warfarin.
"These three medications are the most commonly prescribed anticoagulants for thrombosis and atrial fibrillation, and it is important that we continue to investigate the possible effects they carry as we attempt to best serve our patients," said Geoffrey Barnes, M.D., M.Sc., senior author and associate professor of cardiology-internal medicine at U-M Medical School.
Reference :
Advertisement
Through their analysis, researchers found that if 100 patients were followed over 1 year, rivaroxaban resulted in nearly 40 bleeding events compared to around 25 for warfarin. Bleeding events were similar between apixaban and warfarin, but the latter medication was associated with more major bleeds.
The rate of blood clots was higher with apixaban compared to warfarin, but researchers say it seemed largely driven by other thrombotic events, which included events like heart attacks.
Of the three medications, apixaban was associated with a lower mortality rate than rivaroxaban and warfarin.
"These three medications are the most commonly prescribed anticoagulants for thrombosis and atrial fibrillation, and it is important that we continue to investigate the possible effects they carry as we attempt to best serve our patients," said Geoffrey Barnes, M.D., M.Sc., senior author and associate professor of cardiology-internal medicine at U-M Medical School.
Reference :
- A Comparison of Bleeding Events Among Patients on Apixaban, Rivaroxaban, and Warfarin for Atrial Fibrillation and/or Venous Thromboembolism - (https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper184457.html)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic have also caused weight regain, sparking concerns among health insurers over the costly long-term coverage of these drugs.
Promising test results on a substance offer hope for developing medications or vaccines against the increasing Zika virus cases in 2023.
The impact of anti-obesity drugs on survival rates among osteoarthritis patients is under scrutiny, evaluating their potential influence on mortality risks.
Researchers create needle-free Zika vaccine patch, using HD-MAP tech, aiming to protect against fatal virus spread by mosquitoes.
Examining FDA and patent records, researchers found that insulin manufacturers prolong market exclusivity for brand-name products.